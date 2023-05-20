JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Shares Up 1.5%

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €18.60 ($20.22) and last traded at €18.60 ($20.22). 59,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.32 ($19.91).

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.80 ($17.17) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.89) target price on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.83) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.80) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.15.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

