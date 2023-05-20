Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

