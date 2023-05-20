JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $139.18. 13,492,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,851,814. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $406.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 414,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

