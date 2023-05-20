Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 15,938 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,884,000 after buying an additional 62,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $27.30 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Stories

