Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,206 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,150 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.