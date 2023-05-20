Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,538,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,860 shares of company stock valued at $499,835 in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNEX opened at $84.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $106.35.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

