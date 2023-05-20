Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 221.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 44.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $38.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

