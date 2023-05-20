Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 50,200 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 599.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. UBS Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.52.
Shares of RRC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
