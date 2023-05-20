Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 54,641 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,641 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of uniQure worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QURE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

