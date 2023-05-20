Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.12 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

NYSE:TEL opened at $124.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average is $124.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

