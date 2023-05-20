Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.84 and a 200-day moving average of $194.45. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kadant has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $221.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,435,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth about $2,765,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

