Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 6,300 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in USCB Financial in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in USCB Financial in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

USCB Financial stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.09 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About USCB Financial

(Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.