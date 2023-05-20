Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,600 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $593,655 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DRQ opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $818.37 million, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

