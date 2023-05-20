Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on DLX. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Deluxe Price Performance
Deluxe Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.
About Deluxe
Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deluxe (DLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.