Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $177,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DLX. Cowen dropped their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Price Performance

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $14.79 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $642.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

