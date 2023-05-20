Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,500 Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.88. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.