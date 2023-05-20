Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 505,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

