Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KE stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $574.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 270,205 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 146,825 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 386,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 11,183.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 108,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.