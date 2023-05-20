KOK Hits 24 Hour Volume of $628,943.22 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $17.91 million and $628,943.22 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,937.78 or 0.99987100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03528547 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $638,195.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

