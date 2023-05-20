KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0354 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $17.69 million and $627,821.41 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03528547 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $638,195.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

