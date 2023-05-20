Kujira (KUJI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.95 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002950 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $86.95 million and approximately $282,317.97 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kujira has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.76662305 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $443,169.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

