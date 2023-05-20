Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$32.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB opened at C$30.65 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.94.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of C$260.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7400612 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

