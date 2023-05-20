Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $83.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.89.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Price Performance

LEGN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 575,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,089. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.85.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.