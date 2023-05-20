Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.33.

LSPD traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.94. 1,640,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,139. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.52. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$17.02 and a 1-year high of C$35.80.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

