Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $454.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

