Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $88,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $454.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.