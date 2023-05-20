Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $34.46 Million in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,212,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.86% of Pacific Biosciences of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 589,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 583.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 453,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 387,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ PACB opened at $12.67 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 239.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,751 shares of company stock valued at $180,019. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.