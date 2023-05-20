Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,870 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $28,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

