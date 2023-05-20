Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 102,578 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

