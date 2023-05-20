LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $13.06 on Thursday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $370.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $325,845.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

