Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $368.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $389.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.70.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,128,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $146,557,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

