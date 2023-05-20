Lumi Credits Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,658.40 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $2,658.40 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

