Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Shares of MCBC opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 28.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 133,747 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.