Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 193.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 34.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 188.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 557.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

