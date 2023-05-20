Mammoth (MMT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

