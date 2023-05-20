Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Marcus Stock Performance
MCS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Marcus by 61.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 31.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Marcus by 71,428.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.
About Marcus
Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
