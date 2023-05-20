Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Performance

MCS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Marcus had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Marcus by 61.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 31.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Marcus by 71,428.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

(Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.