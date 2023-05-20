Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Marten Transport Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MRTN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 322,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 674,813 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 383,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 242,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.