Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 18,435 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,435 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 7.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.12% of Linde worth $186,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 0.9 %

LIN stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.49. 1,140,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.73 and its 200 day moving average is $340.09. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

