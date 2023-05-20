Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $6.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $385.57. 3,369,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,806. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $365.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,340,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 68,140.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 122,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

