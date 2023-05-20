Matson (NYSE:MATX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

MATX traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 313,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,830. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. Matson has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39.

Insider Activity

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Matson will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,046.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,941 shares of company stock worth $1,764,803. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.