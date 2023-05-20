Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $60,820,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 223.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,133,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,020 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at $44,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,200 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

