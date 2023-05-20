Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:MLP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,585. The firm has a market cap of $256.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $13.60.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
See Also
