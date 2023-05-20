Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,585. The firm has a market cap of $256.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

