Mdex (MDX) Price Tops $0.0666 on Major Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $63.32 million and $3.89 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can now be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

