mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.49

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.49 and traded as high as C$3.50. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 26,178 shares changing hands.

mdf commerce Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.59.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

