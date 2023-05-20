Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0033

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Metahero has a total market cap of $25.88 million and approximately $160,472.36 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026154 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000752 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

