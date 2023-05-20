MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGM. Barclays boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.48. 2,971,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.12.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.