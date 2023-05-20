Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $69.14 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $69,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $139.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total transaction of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,000. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

