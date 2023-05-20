Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $71,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,901,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 236,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $106.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.82. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.