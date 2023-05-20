Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,407 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of AutoZone worth $63,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,712.06.

AZO opened at $2,653.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,570.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,499.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

