Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 66,882 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 66,882 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of CVS Health worth $108,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

CVS stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.