Mizuho Trims Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Target Price to $130.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.26. 13,359,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,519,954. The company has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

